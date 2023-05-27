HATFIELD, INDIANA — Carl Martin, 90, of Hatfield, Indiana, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. Carl served in the United States Marine Corps and worked for J.A. Jones as a concrete foreman and retired from ALCOA.
Survivors: children, Carolyn (Wesley) McGinnis, Greg (Sandra) Martin, and Pamela Martin.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Larkin Baptist Church, 2531 Old State Road 45, Rockport, IN 47635.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Expressions of sympathy: Wounded Warrior Project at WoundedWarriorProject.org
Condolences to the family may be made at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented