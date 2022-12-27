Carl Ray Mayfield, 85, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Carl was born Sept. 26, 1937, to Jerome (Romie) and Juanita Boarman Mayfield.
He was in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958 and was a Korean War Veteran. Carl worked for WR Grace for 20 years. In 1969, he went to Daviess County Trade School and became an Electronics Technician. He designed special instruments and automatic control systems. He was a Journeyman Electrician for Willamette Industries (now Domtar) from 1981 to 2002.
Dad loved God and his family, always putting them first. Dad told us recently, “he came to realize, in life these last few years, that we should love all the people that we are able to.” He was a member and deacon at Dawson Baptist Church.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome “Romie” and Juanita Mayfield; his loving wife, Barbara Edge Mayfield; his brothers, Donnie, Wayne, Roger, Leamon and Denny Mayfield; his sister; Brenda Howard; granddaughter, Shawna Mattingly; and daughter-in-law Lisa Day Mayfield.
Survivors include daughters: Lolita Roby (Jerry), Marlene McManaway, Sheila Mattingly (Darrell), Denise Lanham, and Rhonda Wright (Dale); and son Kevin Mayfield. His grandchildren: Derrick Roby (Becky), Heath Roby (Langley), Clint McManaway (Emily), Brooke Payne (Ryan), Adam Mattingly (Casey), Amy Cecil (Mark), Shawn Mattingly (Amanda), Glen Nicoll, Chad Lanham (April), Kristie and Alex Lanham, Isaac Wright (Lacey), Austin Wright, and Devin Mayfield (Lexi). He has 22 great grandchildren. Sisters: Betty Clark (Harold), Charlotte Jones, Carolyn Elliott, Lois Booker (Tony); brothers: Eddie Mayfield (Linda) and Shelby Mayfield. Sister-in-laws: Debbie Mayfield, Mildred Boarman, Loretta Baily, and Genevieve Boarman; and brother-in-law Danny Edge (Dot). He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center for loving our Dad and taking such good care of him over the past nine months.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dawson Baptist Church, PO Box 78, Philpot, KY 42366.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented