CENTRAL CITY — Carl Michael Donovan, 63, of Central City, died at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Maple Health and Rehab. Mr. Donovan was born Oct. 20, 1957, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Central City and was also a member of Sons of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Lucinda Donovan; half-sister Jo Ann Foust; and half-brother Calvin Rhoades.
He is survived by his brother, John (Karen) Donovan of Tennessee; half-brother Marvin Donovan of Madisonville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.
com.
Commented