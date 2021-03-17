Carl Morton Ferguson II, 50, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. He was born Oct. 8, 1970, in Owensboro, to the late Carl Sr. and Pricey Brown Ferguson.
Carl loved his family dearly, spending time with them and his grandbabies, also giving advice on life, to guide them on the right path. He was there to coach his daughter, Beth, in softball from tee ball up to high school and even built his first granddaughter her first crib. Carl truly enjoyed the outdoors, from deer hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes, boating, especially at Kentucky lake and trips to the beach with his family. He liked to cook, grill, work on cars and trucks, had a green thumb from working in his vegetable garden and enjoyed all types of music from bluegrass music to rock. Carl also attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by an uncle, Robert Ferguson.
Carl is survived by his wife and companion of nine years, Beth Anne Ferguson; an aunt who was like a mother, Ellen Ferguson; his children, Beth Alexandria Ferguson, Robbie (Jessi) Ferguson, Aaron (Michaela) Ferguson and Brittany (Earl) Williams; pop’s grandbabies, Lily and Lucy Williams and Kinsley Ferguson; sisters Candance Ferguson of Peoria, Illinois, and Evon Hardin of Owensboro; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.
The service for Carl Ferguson, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Father Pat Reynolds officiating. Burial will be later in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Carl Ferguson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
