MOORMAN — Carl “Mulligan” Myers 62, of the Moorman Community in Muhlenberg County went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Carl Wayne Myers was born October 28, 1958 to the late James and Margaret Jones Myers and was better known as “Mulligan” to both his family and friends. Mulligan was a heavy equipment operator and was a loving father, brother and great friend. In addition to his parents, Mulligan was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Nelson and Elizabeth Moore.
Survivors include two sons, Matthew and Dylan; two brothers, Albert Myers and Terry Myers; three sisters, Edith Myers, Rose Morris and Sue Gardner; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Burial was in the New Hope Cemetery in Moorman.
