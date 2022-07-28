HARDINSBURG — Carl N. Ball, 89, of Hardinsburg died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. He retired from the US Army Corp of Engineers, was a veteran of the United States Army, and a member of Bethel Fellowship Church.
Survivors: wife, Pauline Ball; son, Carl Ball, Jr.; stepdaughter, Paula Beauchamp; and brother, Barry Ball.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: American Red Cross
Commented