Carl Ray Boyd, 81, of Philpot, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at his home. He was born June 9, 1942, in Ohio County to the late Harlon and Elizabeth Patterson Boyd. Carl worked as an electrician for Commonwealth Aluminum and Daramic. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served during Vietnam. Carl was a strong Christian, loving husband, dad, stepdad, and the greatest papaw. He was an avid UK fan and enjoyed pickleball, even before it was cool.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Paula Boyd; grandson, Trevor Boyd; and siblings, Gene Boyd, Roger Boyd, and Bobby Boyd.
Survivors include his children, Carla Donnell (Bill) and Steven Boyd; stepchildren, Shelly Gentry (John), Jeff Boyd, and Kim Boyd; eight grandchildren, Matthew Gentry, Celisia “C.J.” Boyd, Chad Boyd (Stephanie), Chris Boyd, Logan Boyd, Emily Thompson, Skylar Boyd, and Savanna Mattingly (Cameron); six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Shelby Boyd, Madeline Cagel, and Jimmy Boyd (Brenda).
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
