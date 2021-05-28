HAWESVILLE — Carl Ray Rearden, 82, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Chambers, son of the late Hubert and Floella (Voyles) Rearden.
Carl was a 1957 graduate of Beechmont High School. He was united in marriage Dec. 5, 1958, to Patricia Paulin. Carl retired from National Southwire Aluminum in 2000 and was a member of Mount Eden Baptist Church near Hawesville. In his younger years, Carl enjoyed bird hunting and any outdoor activity.
Also preceding him in death was his son, Alan Ray Rearden; two sisters, Audrey Swihart and Elizabeth Stevens; and a brother, H.C. Rearden.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Rearden; daughter Tricia Rae Roberts (Bobby Ray Jr.); granddaughter Emma June Rae Roberts; sister Nina Wettstain; brother Russell Rearden; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private in Mount Eden Cemetery near Hawesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Eden Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.huberfuneralhome.net.
