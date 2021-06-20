Carl Ray Runyon, 70, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home in Owensboro. He was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on June 12, 1951, to the late Edwin and Betty Runyon. Edwin was a General Baptist minister and editor of the General Baptist Press.
Carl was an associate professor of English at Owensboro Community and Technical College for 35 years. His loves were literature, running and canoeing. He was a longtime leader and founder of OCTC Classical Reading Discussion Group, which he enjoyed immensely. As a lifelong runner, Carl competed in numerous local races, including the OCTC GG Talbott 5K Annual Run, where he consistently placed first in his age group. Every year, Carl looked forward to the Oakland City College Wild Turkey Run canoe trip with Wally Duncan and many other college friends. They have been floating together since 1980! Also, Carl loved the theater and acted in OCTC Oak Island Theatre and Theatre Workshop of Owensboro productions.
Along with his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brother, John Runyon.
Carl is survived by his children, Danielle Runyon of Lexington and John Wade Runyon (Candace) of Louisville; brother Bob (Sue) Runyon of Hartsburg, Missouri; and his brother John’s widow, Dina, of Evansville, Indiana; niece Kristen Runyon; nephews Toby and Dustin (Victoria) Runyon; and mother of his children, Darlene Runyon of Owensboro.
A celebration of Carl’s life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home, 519 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5404 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Colvin Funeral Home, Princeton, Indiana, and Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home, Owensboro.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Owensboro Community and Technical College Foundation Inc., Humanities Dept. in honor of Carl Runyon at 4800 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or online at owensboro.kctcs.edu/giving/online-giving.aspx by selecting the annual fund. Envelopes will also be available at Haley-McGinnis.
