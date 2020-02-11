GREENVILLE — Carl Richard Abshire, 73, of Greenville, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 10:22 p.m. at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Mr. Abshire was born March 26, 1946, in Evansville, Indiana. He was a retired coal miner and a U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Margaret Abshire; and brother David Anthony Abshire.
He is survived by his sons, Jeremy Scott Abshire and Toby Abshire; daughter Jessi Abshire Fleming; grandchildren Cody Abshire, Jordan Abshire, Pallis Logan Abshire, Malaci Howton, Joslyn Mudd, Levi Mudd, Dashton Mudd and Ava Willow Fleming; brother Micheal Abshire; and sisters Virginia Nell Bowman, Linda Abshire, Sharon Staton and Donna Shepherd.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Clifford Lovell officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
