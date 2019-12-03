Carl Vincent O'Bryan, 69, of the St. Lawrence Community, died at his home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, brother and a true friend to many. He was an excellent carpenter and took much pride in his work.
Carl worked many years for Lanham Brothers Construction Co. and also did side jobs in order to provide for his large family. He enjoyed working with his friends at College View Middle School where he retired as a custodian. He was also a Navy Veteran. Carl loved hunting and fishing, playing croquet, watching NASCAR and UK ball games. He loved being with his family and friends.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent William and Mildred Antoinette Higdon O'Bryan; and a dear brother, Ronald Francis O'Bryan.
Carl is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Martha Kay Hardesty O'Bryan; their six sons, Jim (Sarah), Kevin (Stephanie), Chris (Jayme), Jason (Carrie), Mark and Scott; and one daughter, Carla. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Emma, Sophie, Jacob, Carson, Hudson, Chloe O'Bryan and Carly Roby and four bonus grandchildren; Bailey, Dalton, Gracie and Addison Millay, three brothers, Larry (Connie), Gerald (Susan) and David (Kay); and three sisters, Wilma (Wayne) Knott, Beverly (Charlie) Aud and Paula (Dennis) Gordon; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father Augusty officiating. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be at Cecil Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 8 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m., and from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Lawrence Catholic Church or the Wendell Foster Center. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
