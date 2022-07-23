CENTRAL CITY — Carl Wesley Reno, 90, died in his home on the morning of Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was a master checkers player, playing in tournaments all over the world.
Survivors: wife, Shirley Faye Reno, and children, Candy (Ricky) Franklin, Tim (Anita) Reno, Robin (Mark) Eades, and Bobby (Debbie) Reno.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Fairmount Cemetery in Central City.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
