BEAVER DAM — Carla Janay Byrd Johnson, 53, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home. She was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, on July 17, 1967. Carla was a homemaker, and her hobby was her family. She loved them so much.
She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd A. Byrd; and two brothers, Dale Byrd and Larry Byrd.
Survivors include her husband, James Johnson of Beaver Dam; her mother, Oma Switch of Shawnee, Oklahoma; two daughters, Chrystal (William) Dunn of Owensboro and Brittany Johnson of Shawnee, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Brianna, Alexis, Mackenzie, Allison and Cameron; her mother-in-law, Darlene McInturff; many nieces and nephews; and many thanks for the caregivers that helped the family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery in Butler County. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, funeral home seating is limited to half of our capacity. Practicing social distancing and face masks will be required.
