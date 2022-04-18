DRAKESBORO — Carla Jean Bivins, 60, of Drakesboro died Friday at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Carla was born March 24, 1962, in Greenville and was a retired Certified Nursing Aid. She loved everything to be neat and tidy. She enjoyed her family and nieces and nephews, her dog Bella Marie, and her cat Sammy, had a fighting spirit and a huge heart. She loved fishing with a bobber and worm and was a very hard worker, loved to garden and eat tomatoes. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Agnus and Delores Jean Stanley.
She is survived by her son, Aaron Bivins of Nelson Creek; sister, Teresa (Doug) Jernigan of Drakesboro; grandchildren, Adelyn Mae Bivins, Colton Aaron Bivins; nieces and nephew, Keith Jernigan, Leah Johnson and Brittany Case.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11 a.m. with Bro. Scott Casebier officiating. Burial will follow in East Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, Kentucky.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
