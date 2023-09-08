Carla Jill Collins, at the tender age of 58, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Carla transitioned to eternal life peacefully surrounded by her family, who she loved more than anything except her God. Carla was born Dec. 16, 1964, in Owensboro to Bennie and Carolyn Boone. Carla was a faithful woman who touched many people in her short, but impactful life. She loved her grandbabies more than life itself and was a devoted wife to her husband, Scott, who she called the love of her life.
Carla was a loving mother who would do anything for her children. She was a wonderful sister and friend. Carla reached out to many children who lost their mothers and stepped in to help ease their loss and pain and was known affectionately by many as Momma Carla. Carla was a friend and caregiver to many as they were fighting their own battles with illness and was always with them until the very end. Carla was a volunteer at Hagar Preschool and Foust Elementary School where she was loved by the students and teachers alike for her loving and generous nature and kind heart.
Carla fought her battle with cancer with grace and never gave up hope. She showed strength, courage, and faith until her last breath. She would always say, “We are better than blessed, no matter what.”
Carla was preceded to everlasting life by her father, Bennie Boone, Jr.; mother, Carolyn Boone; sister, Vickie Ward; brother, Dick Darraugh; grandparents, Pete Baird, Helen Lanham, Bennie Boone, Sr., and Emma Boone; several
aunts and uncles; and
countless friends that she
considered family.
Left waiting to one day rejoice with Carla again are her husband of 42 years, Scott Collins; daughter, Brittni Collins; son, Jeff Collins; granddaughter, Kinsley Green; grandsons, Kaleb Collins, Levi Collins, Bram Collins, Gage Collins, and Benji Collins, all of Owensboro; grandson, Windham Collins, due this December; brothers, Gary Boone and J. B. Boone, both of Owensboro; sisters, Susan King (Alan), of Rockport, Indiana and Shannon Schueler (John) of Owensboro; several nieces and nephews; and countless extended family and friends.
Carla will always be remembered by those she left behind. Our lives are better because of her. We love you to the moon and back. Forever and Always.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery in Utica. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
