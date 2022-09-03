Carla M. Leisure, 69, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at OHRH. She was born in McHenry October 29, 1952, the daughter of the late Calvin and Opal Milam Leisure. She was an interior decorator and was a member of the Longview General Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She was a graduate of Ohio County High School in 1970 and a Kentucky Colonel.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Calvin Leisure, Jr. and Milton Leisure.
Survivors include her daughters, Lindsay Williams and Karen Williams; sons, Carroll Williams, Jr. and Milton Taylor; brother, Ricky Leisure; sisters, Jean and Jenny Leisure; and two grandchildren, Deshny Hermann and Billy Hermann.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Bevil Bros Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
