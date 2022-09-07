Carla Spencer, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Riverside Manor. She was born August 19, 1959, in Hammond, Indiana to the late Edwin and Lola Mae Montgomery. She worked as an AT&T operator and at First Security Bank. First and foremost, she was a Christian and also a wife, mother, and Nana. Carla was a member of First Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School class, “Journey”.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry L. Spencer, Sr., and brother, Larry Montgomery.
Survivors include her son, Barry L. Spencer, Jr. (Michelle); daughter, Amanda Spencer; three grandsons, Spencer, Mason, and Caden; and two sisters, Jan Powell (William) and Eulene Gillians (Danny).
The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, September 8, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Baptist Church, Flower Fund, P.O. Box 904, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
