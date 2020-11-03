Carlin “T-Boy” Waltrip, 88, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County to the late Tom and Commie Waltrip. He retired as an operating engineer, Local 181, where he was a member for 50 years. Carlin served in the U.S. Army in 1953. He was a member of Old Little Flock Church and the Eagles. Carlin enjoyed woodworking, gardening and NASCAR races.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Bessie Knight, Lena Mae Crabtree, and Nancy Brackett.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Waltrip; three sons, Carlin Waltrip, Harlin Waltrip, and Timothy Waltrip; three daughters, Bonnie Barr, Vickie Connor, and Debbie Rekoski; special sister, Bernice Belcher (Kenneth); two stepsons, Ronald Lee Heep (Joni) and Michael Lynn Heep (Cindy); and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday at Elmwood Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brett Davis and the nurses at Owensboro Health for their care of Carlin.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented