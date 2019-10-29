GREENVILLE -- Carlon Arthur Clements, 83, of Greenville, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation, Greenville. He was a manager for Brach's Candies and a member of Luzerne Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Clements; son Brian Clements; brothers Ed Clements and Bob Clements; and sister Jeanette Clements.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Luzerne Baptist Church. Burial: Woodland Cemetery. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
