Carlos Boling, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Oct. 6, 1946, to the late Oscar and Katie Boling. Carlos enjoyed watching Jeopardy and baseball, playing checkers and cards, and being outside. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan.
Along with his parents, Carlos is preceded in death by a brother and his sister.
Carlos is survived by one brother and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Mark Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wendell Foster's Campus; P.O. Box 1668; Owensboro, KY 42302-1668. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wendell Foster's Campus; P.O. Box 1668; Owensboro, KY 42302-1668. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
