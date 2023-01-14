Carmen LaJean Roberson, 73, of Owensboro, passed peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in the care of the Heartford House — Hospice of Western Kentucky. Carmen was born Nov. 12, 1949.
Carmen found a career in healthcare and worked as an LPN for many years. She enjoyed caring for patients and found joy working at both River Valley Behavioral Health and The Wendell Foster Center. During her career, Carmen was appointed as a Kentucky Colonel. She had a love for animals and always had pets.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Betty DeJarnette of Hawesville.
Carmen leaves behind a sister, Marlene Lowrance; niece, Fallon (Randy) Henson; nephew, Justin (Emily) Lowrance; three great-nephews, Noah, Zion, and Leland; and two lovable canine companions.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with a burial following in Serenity Hills.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations sent to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2629 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented