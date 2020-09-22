HARNED — Carnell Mason, 58, of Harned, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her residence. She was employed at Custer Elementary School.
Survivors include, her husband, Sonny Mason; daughters, Jennifer Masterson and Jessica Hazelwood; her mother, Bobbie Lucas; sister, JoAnn Lucas; and brothers, Mike Lucas and Barry Lucas
Funeral: 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Emmanuel Fellowship Church in Westview. Burial: Fairview Cemetery in SeRee. Walk through viewing: from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Tuesday, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Fairview Cemetery.
