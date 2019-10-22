GREENVILLE -- Carol Ann Jones, 79, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Greenville. Carol Ann was born Aug. 8, 1940, in Muhlenberg County to the late Vechel and Gertie Gaston. She graduated from Hughes Kirk High School in 1958. She and her late husband, Ray Jones, started and operated Ray Jones Trucking, Triple J Trucking, and Sunrise Coal. Carol Ann was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville. She and her special friends enjoyed providing weekly meals to people in need. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her three children, Teresa Jones, of Greenville, Steve (Winnie) Jones, of Greenville, and Grant (Candra) Jones, of Greenville; her seven grandchildren, Mandy (Rick) Justice, Brandy (Phil) Clark, Courtney (Mitch) Ervin, Austin (Katlyn) Jones, Barrett (Stephen), Spencer (Paige) Jones and Bronson (Camrie) Jones; her five great-grandchildren, Peyton and Presley Justice, Adeline and Colin Clark, and Emri Ervin; and her one brother, L.B. (Merrill) Gaston of Murray.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m Wednesday, Oct. 23. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Bob Thurman officiating, assisted by Lee Jones and the Rev. Curtis McGehee. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented