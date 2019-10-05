Carol Ann Logsdon Fitzpatrick, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Owensboro Center. She was born April 1, 1939, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Ralph and Evelyn Levea Fitzpatrick. Carol was retired from the American Printing House for the Blind as a machine operator. She was of the Catholic faith and loved her family very much. Carol was very outgoing, she loved to go dancing, play the slot machines at casinos, listen to country music and was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan. She was also preceded in death by sisters Shirley, Pat and Gerry; brothers Ralph Jr. and John; and three brothers-in-law, Bob, Chet and Larry.
Surviving is her lifelong companion and the love of her life for 42 years, Charles "Chuck" Brooks, and brothers and sisters Robert, Jackie, Julie, Raymond, Mike, Marty and Sheila; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol was loved very much by the Brooks Family, and she loved the Brooks Family very much also.
A graveside service for Carol will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens followed by burial there.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the Carol Fitzpatrick family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented