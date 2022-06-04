Carol Ann Prewitt, 79, of Whitesville, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born August 3, 1942, in Covington. She worked as a teacher’s aide for the Ohio County Board of Education. Carol enjoyed gardening, working on puzzles, and playing Nintendo, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet Burns; her husband, Ben Prewitt; and daughter-in-law, Angela Prewitt.
She is survived by her son, Tom Prewitt (Juanita); five grandchildren, Robert Prewitt (Katie), Ben Prewitt (Megan), Luc Prewitt, Hunter Prewitt, and Nik Prewitt; three great-grandchildren, Eli, Sophie, and Wyatt; three brothers, Doug Burns (Susie), Brad Burns (Pat), and David Bohannon; two sisters, Marilyn Cutrer and Paulette Phelps; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Fluffy.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented