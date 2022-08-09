EDGEWOOD — Carol Ann Rumage, 81, of Edgewood passed away peacefully Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Carol was born August 1, 1941, to the late Bill and Roberta (Dawson) Hammond. During her life, Carol served as the co-owner of Chevron and BP Service Stations. She was a member of St. Pius X Church in Edgewood and was very devoted to her family.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her son, Joe Rumage.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Larry Rumage; daughter, Angie Kleier (Tom); grandson, Brad Kleier (Brittany); granddaughter, Jenny Kleier; brother, David Hammond (Linda); and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at St. Piux X Church in Edgewood. Interment will be a Mother of God Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday at the church.
Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger is in charge of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or St. Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice) 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.
Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
