BATON ROUGE, La. — Carol Anne Paris Bridge, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Born on May 31, 1955, in Owensboro, she was a graduate of Owensboro High School (1973) and Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee (1977). Carol worked for many years for LCR Corp. before her retirement. She had a love for her family, going to the beach, traveling to the Smoky Mountains and a passion for helping others. In addition, she was an accomplished pianist and played at her church for many years.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Gus Paris of Owensboro.
She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Paris of Frisco, Texas (formerly of Owensboro); two sons, Justin Bridge of Austin, Texas, and Jonathan Bridge of New York City; two sisters and a brother, Jane (Rod) Cable of De Soto, Missouri, Mary Simmons of Wilmington, North Carolina, and John (Delynn) Paris of Frisco, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
The family held a private memorial service in Frisco, Texas, on Friday. There will be no visitation.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be given in the form of donations to the Dr. Gus E. Paris scholarship fund at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro or to the American Cancer Society.
