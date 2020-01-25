CENTRAL CITY — Carol Darlene Bates, 62, of Central City, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Powderly Holiness Church.
Survivors include her brothers, Tony Daniel and Austin Daniel; and sisters Charlotte Morris and Kay Kay Fluaitt.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Powderly Holiness Church. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Saturday at Powderly Holiness Church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
