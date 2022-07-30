DANVILLE, INDIANA — Carol Elaine Vincent Taylor, 75, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Avon, Indiana. She was born May 6, 1947, to William Harold and Margaret Fairchild Vincent in Greenville.
Carol battled Parkinson’s disease for 38 years with grit, determination, and a smile on her face. It slowed her down but never stopped her. A natural beauty, she did not require makeup, just strived to always look her best. Whether going shopping, eating out or the occasional trip to Tunica, her hair was styled, nails were polished, and she was wearing one of her many matching outfits and shoes from her vast collection. When her mobility became limited she relied on canes, decorated canes of course. As her condition required more assistance, she moved from Memphis, Tennessee to Danville, Indiana to live with her daughter, who provided a loving home until the medical team recommended 24-hour care. At Avon Health and Rehabilitation she quickly became the darling of the nursing staff. Granddaughter, Kelsey, became a staff member to help care for her Nana and thrived on pampering her with snacks, manicures, hugs, and lots of love. She was truly Nana’s Angel. Our family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to all those who cared for her over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Elizabeth Lynn Taylor, and niece Robin Duvall Vaughn.
Our Carol was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her survivors, sons, James Gregory (Brenda) Taylor of Piperton, Tennessee and Jeffrey Wayne (Audrea) Taylor of Somerville, Tennessee; daughter, Melissa Marie Taylor (Chris) Heffernan of Danville, Indiana; brother, James Covington (Edna) Duvall of Owensboro; grandchildren, Gracie Taylor (Tyler) Moore, Harrison Taylor, Nicholas Heffernan, Kelsey Heffernan, Preston Heffernan, Elaina Taylor, Josh Taylor, and Carley Taylor; two nephews, Jamie and Ben Duvall; several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins; and lifelong best friend, Paula Wilkinson Finley.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Jerry Eades officiating. Burial will be in New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
