Carol Fears was a true lady who will be profoundly missed by her friends and family. A kind, gentle and loving wife, mother and grandmother, she passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, from complications of long-term illness.
Carol was born to the late Charles and Evelyn Livers on Dec. 25, 1945, in Louisville. After graduating from high school and attending college, Carol met her husband of 52 years, Perry Fears. Together, they settled in Lewisport and had four children, Andy, Susan, Chris and Brenna.
Despite a house full of youngsters, Carol valiantly returned to school to become a nurse at the age of 41, twice the age of most of her classmates. She graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College with honors. Carol was a highly skilled registered nurse known for her patient and gentle bedside manner, as well as her strength and leadership abilities. She retired from OMHS in 2007 after 21 years of service. Carol loved to surround herself with her family at pool parties, travel across the U.S., read books, play the piano, socialize with friends, spend time with her Jack Russell terriers, visit wineries with her daughters and granddaughters and create art with various media.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Livers Rein; and niece Nicole Rein Melhorn.
Best friend, confidante and adored wife and mother, Carol is survived by her husband Perry; her son, Andrew Fears and his wife, Shannon, of Hawesville; her daughter, Susan Estes and her husband, Shane, of Hawesville; her son, Chris Fears and his wife, Christine, of Owensboro; and her daughter, Brenna Payne and her husband, Jimmy, of Smyrna, Tennessee. She leaves five grandchildren, Andrew Tate Fears and Zane Fears of Tell City, Indiana; Allie Fears of Owensboro; Maya Estes of Hawesville; and Jocelyn Payne of Smyrna, Tennessee. Carol is also survived by her sweet Taffy, the family’s beloved Jack Russell terrier mix.
In lieu of a formal service, Carol will be honored in a celebration of life at Red River Gorge, which has been a favorite family travel destination.
Memorial donations in Carol’s honor would be welcomed and appreciated at the Hancock County Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
