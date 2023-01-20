CENTRAL CITY — Carol Gibson, 83, of Central City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. at the Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born Jan. 25, 1939, in Carlisle County. She lived on a farm for a long time. She grew up, married, and had a family. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, embroidery, crocheting, and taking care of her home.
In 1984, she began her battle with cancer. For 39 years, she battled with six different types of cancer. “God was gracious enough to bring me through all of them” and “I thank God that I got to live longer than most people do, and be with my family” were her words.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gibson, and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Danny (Laqueta) Gibson and Joey (Lisa) Gibson; four grandchildren, Amanda (Evan) France, Kristen Gibson, Caleb Gibson, and Kelly Gibson; several great-grandchildren; and sisters, Gail (Rob) Poole and Susie England.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. Dan Yeager officiating. Burial will be in New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
