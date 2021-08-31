FORDSVILLE — Carol Jean Adcock Braden, 71, of Fordsville, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born November 14, 1949 to the late Robert Lee Adcock and Wilma Bruner Adcock Edwards. Carol was a loving mother, Nana, and sister. She loved to cook and make people feel comfortable in her home. Carol had a beautiful spirit and was loved by all who met her. She was known by Mom and Nana to many. Carol retired from Wellington Parc in 2012 as a dietician.
In addition to her parents, Carol also was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jerry Lane Braden in 2008; grandson, Dakota Parks and great-grandson, Jack Henry Hall.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Tammy Hall and husband Darren and Jeni Carman and husband Terry, all of Fordsville; grandchildren, Drew (Jazzy) Hall, Maddie (Cody) Wilson, and Luke Parks; great-grandchildren, Rhett, Ryan, Jacey, and Zachery; sisters, Barbara Ray, Paula (Darrell) Cox, Joyce Martin, and Connie Reedy; brother, Buddy Adcock; numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 until 7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Bells Run Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Carol Braden may be left at www.glenncares.com.
