Carol Jean Miller (nee Lortscher), 97, of Spring Park, Minn., previously from Owensboro, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Carol was born to the late Earl Lortscher and Nina (Washburn) Lortscher in Evans Mills, N.Y., on Dec. 21, 1922, and survived her husband, Thomas Daniel Miller of Owensboro, by 42 years. Three children, all surviving, were born to the couple: Judith Ann Loomis, Nancy Jean Boncore and Gregory Lee Miller. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.