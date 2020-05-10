Carol Jean Miller (nee Lortscher), 97, of Spring Park, Minn., previously from Owensboro, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Carol was born to the late Earl Lortscher and Nina (Washburn) Lortscher in Evans Mills, N.Y., on Dec. 21, 1922, and survived her husband, Thomas Daniel Miller of Owensboro, by 42 years. Three children, all surviving, were born to the couple: Judith Ann Loomis, Nancy Jean Boncore and Gregory Lee Miller. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man pleads guilty to murder in West Ninth Street fatal shooting
- Hannah creates Delivery Army for people in need
- Muhlenberg Humane Society waives adoption fees for long-term animals to encourage adoptions
- Daviess jail deputy retiring after 20 year career
- Fant still making an impression
- Ohio County water district intends to raise rates
- Masks, sanitizer available via state website
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Big Turkey Foot Coffee seeing a strong first year
- Pandemic took the shine off 2020
- Mother’s Day reminds us about heritage plants
- Going into the 2020 hemp season, farmers warn, "stay out of hemp"
- April a good month for home sales QUESTION
- Owensboro native Berry one of MLB's top agents
- Planned events, tournaments canceled at city and county parks
- Life Science Academy receives accolades
Most Popular
Articles
- Man pleads guilty to murder in West Ninth Street fatal shooting
- Hannah creates Delivery Army for people in need
- Muhlenberg Humane Society waives adoption fees for long-term animals to encourage adoptions
- Daviess jail deputy retiring after 20 year career
- Fant still making an impression
- Ohio County water district intends to raise rates
- Masks, sanitizer available via state website
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Prediabetes: What Is It? (2)
- Defense seeks release of man facing murder charge, citing pandemic (2)
- Remember the wars on blackbirds? (1)
- Second Daviess County resident dies of COVID-19 (1)
- Morris Family Services adds another funeral home (1)
- 10 Ursuline Sisters celebrate jubilees (1)
- Kentucky and Kroger to partner with COVID-19 drive-thru testing service (1)
- Protesters with guns are terrorists, not patriots (1)
Commented