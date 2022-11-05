Carol “Kit” Thompson Gallagher, 92, died on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she lived most of her life in Lexington and Owensboro.
She was a scholar who loved libraries, literature, teaching, and writing. She earned a PhD in education from the University of Kentucky where she then became an instructor in children’s literature. She also started a children’s bookstore in Lexington and published several books.
During her 30 years teaching at Owensboro Community College, she oversaw the creation of an ‘Outdoor Classroom and Wildlife Refuge’ behind the campus. This was a labor of love for her, including organizing and planning with faculty and staff, and hand-planting hundreds of trees. She was often recognized for contributions to community projects such as connecting disadvantaged children with theater, music, and crafts. She was also an ardent supporter of the Owensboro chapters of Girls, Inc, and Habitat for Humanity, and donations could be made in her name to these organizations. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Kit believed in a life of purpose, that we serve God by serving each other, and that work can be a source of happiness and a form of prayer. In the beauty of nature, in art, and in human love, she found inspiration that she shared with her students, friends, and neighbors.
Predeceased by her children Susan, Christopher and Robert.
She is survived by her son, David and his wife, Janis, and their sons, Creed and Will. She moved to Maryland in 2021 to be close to David and his family. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Halley and Natalie, children of Susan and her husband, Steve.
A memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church in Potomac, Maryland is being planned.
