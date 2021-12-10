LEWISPORT — Carol L. Cummings, 77, of Lewisport, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City, Indiana. She was born in Tell City on April 29, 1944, to the late Albert and Esther Held Little. Carol worked as a nurse. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, loved all animals, enjoyed reading and tending to her flowers. Carol also loved going on adventures with her best friend Karla Adams.
Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, James Cummings; daughter Kelli Cummings; sons Todd Cummings and Mack (Becky) Cummings; grandchildren Michal Cummings, Nolan Cummings and Natalia Cummings; and sister Marianne Saalman.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial following in Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City. Carol’s family will be greeting friends from 11 a.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented