Carol Lanham Bradley, 66, of Owensboro, the only daughter of this Lanham family, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
She has gone to be with her parents, grandparents and friends in Heaven. Ms. Bradley was the daughter of the late George Lanham Jr. and his wife, Mary Wayne Hardy Lanham. She was the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Tom and Ada Litsey and Mr. George Lanham Sr. and his former wife, Mable McManaway Lanham Hines.
Ms. Bradley graduated from Owensboro High School in 1972 and the Owensboro Jr. College of Business, where she obtained an associate’s degree in medical office. Carol’s hobbies included freelance photography, of which she was a published photographer, a strong love of animals, and she loved flowers and plants, with her very favorite being the Yoshino Cherry Tree. She also enjoyed working with special needs clients with her employer, Home Instead.
She is survived by her son, James Kirk, and his children, Cody James Bowlds and wife Kirtley and Chloe Kathryn Kirk. She is also survived by a daughter, Amanda Leigh Bradley and her two children, Jacob Glenn Lindsey and Audrey Lauren Lindsey, all of Owensboro. Survivors also include her three brothers and their families, George Levy Lanham III and his wife, WaNell Stallings Lanham, Lawrence Lydanne (Danny) Lanham and his wife, Tonya, all of Owensboro and Thomas Gregory (Greg) Lanham and his wife, Anna Hagan Lanham, of Philpot.
A celebration of her life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Sorgho Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Heartford House.
