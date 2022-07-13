BEAVER DAM — Carol Lynn Watson, 68, of Beaver Dam died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with her family by her side. She was a substitute teacher and a member of Taylor Mine Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Randall Watson; son, Richard (Anngela) Watson; and daughter, Jessica Lynn (Brandon) Phelps.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Calvary Hill Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Carol Lynn Watson Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
