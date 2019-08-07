Carol Mae Aud, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 5, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 13, 1936, in Lake Elsinore, California. She worked in property management and was a member of Good Shepherd Church. Carol enjoyed sewing, oil painting, gardening, crocheting and volunteering at the Help Office.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Tony Aud; daughters April Baker (David) and Donna Wolfswinkel; son David Coleman; and grandchildren Joshua, Cody, Ashley, David, Derrick, Sarah, Nathan, Jeremiah, Travis and Tiffany.
Services are at noon Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial follows in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented