PRINCETON — Carol Ray Everly Evans, 81, of Princeton, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home.
Carol was a member of First Baptist Church of Princeton and a member of Business & Professional Women, where she was awarded Woman of the Year. Carol was the owner and operator of Evans Florist for 12 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alney Ray and Marylena Carroll Everly; one sister, Linda Wells; and one brother, Jerry Everly.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John M. Evans Jr. of Princeton; two daughters, Sherry Evans Turner of Owensboro and Kim Evans Harris and husband Jeff of Princeton; one son, Scott Evans of Princeton; two sisters, Debbie Mitchell of South Haven, Mississippi, and Pam Corley of Beaver Dam; one brother, Mike Everly of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Crissy Nichols, Becky Porter, T.J. Turner, Bradley Herron, Nathan Herron, Colin Evans and Lucas Evans; and 10 great-grandchildren, Ava, Trey, Bradley, Jake, Ashby, Aurora, Bryce, Emme, Brayden and Rae.
A celebration of life drive-by will begin at 2:30 p.m. for any friends or family not able to attend services due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please arrive to the Butler Building parking lot by 2:15 p.m. Sunday, April 26, and a staff member of Morgan’s Funeral Home will be there to direct you. For the safety of the community, Morgan’s Funeral Home is asking that all participants remain in their vehicle at all times to continue following local, state and federal regulations due to COVID-19.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the Hugs From Home program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgansfunerhome.com. All hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Morgan’s Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.morgans
Commented