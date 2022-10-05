On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Carol Sue Ayer, 81, beloved mother and nana, passed away at home with her four daughters by her side under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born September 26, 1941, in Grandview, Indiana to the late Harold and Pauline Schroeder.
Carol graduated from Rockport High School in 1959 ranking sixth in her class. She continued her education at Brescia University, pursuing a degree in business. She met her sweetheart, Garry Ayer, who passed April 22, 2022, while carpooling to Brescia University; he was on his way to KWC. By December 17, 1961, they were married in a beautiful Christmas ceremony that lasted for 60 years.
Carol began both her piano and secretarial careers during high school and continued through college. After she married, she was the secretary at WKG until she began her family, but her career as a pianist and substitute organist continued. She babysat multiple children in her home for many years making a positive impact on each child’s life. Eventually, she began her work outside the home as a secretary at OCTC, and then came the start of her career as a secretary at Zion United Church of Christ which she adored, retiring in 2016. She cherished every child and person she met along the way, but caring for her four girls was her greatest profession. She worked for us until she took her last breath.
Carol found the “perfect church”, Woodlawn United Methodist, and joined and became pianist and substitute organist. She played every Sunday, rain or shine, for 50 years, retiring in 2016. Other roles at Woodlawn included Youth Leader and Director of the Puppet Ministry and the Children’s Choir. Children’s plays and musicals were her most memorable to all and dear to her heart, again touching countless lives. Woodlawn was her home away from home.
Carol’s girls were her hobbies even as they became adults. They were involved in numerous activities, and she never said no to a request to try something new. Our hobbies were influenced by her artistic talents. She was completely devoted to us; we were her life!
After having four daughters, she was blessed with three handsome grandsons all with curly hair like her girls. They also inherited their “sweet hearts” from their “sweet Nana”, and she was crazy about them! She will be loving and guiding them for the rest of their lives. She inherited three special step-grandchildren who she loved dearly. Mom’s selflessness, kindness, compassion, and devotion to her family were unmatched. All who crossed her path were the better for it. Mom, “we will strive to live by your example but it may be impossible”.
In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Harold “ Sonny” Schroeder.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Ayer, Jennifer Hodges and her husband, Jeff, Holly Bondi and her husband, Chad, and Ashley Ayer-Martin and her husband, Justin; her grandchildren, Ryan Hodges, Hayden Bondi, and Ethan Bondi; her step-grandchildren, Josie Martin, Kamryn Dortch, and Dalton Boarman; her sisters, Linda Holder and her husband, Bob and Bonnie Langford; her aunt, Lou Harmon; and her sister-in-law, Teresa Schroeder.
We lost our cheerleader, comforter, hugger, confidante, listener, and best friend, but Mom, you’re accompanying the Angels Choir now and taking care of God’s Children. All because of you, Mom, we can fly higher than an eagle; you’re the wind beneath our wings.
The funeral service is noon Friday, October 7, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Brother Randy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, the Alzheimer’s Association, or the American Diabetes Association.
