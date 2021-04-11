Carol “Sue” Brown, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021. She was born in Marion, Ohio, on June 30, 1938. Sue was retired from K-Mart and Rite Aid, where she worked as a sales associate. Sue served in the U.S. Air Force. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed going to family activities. Sue was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State and the UK basketball team.
Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Ron Brown.
She is survived by her sister, Arlene (Wendell) Hancock; her children, Arlene (Michael) Payne, Russ (Wendy) Brown and Carlyne (Ken) Sheaffer; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
