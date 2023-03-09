CENTRAL CITY — Carolann Holland, 74, of Central City, died Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at 5:53 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a janitor and lunch lady at Central City Elementary School and a member of Church Street General Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Jimmy Holland, and children, Jimmy (Angie) Holland, Jr., Chris (Missy) Holland, Melissa Terrell, and Brianna Holland.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Mar. 10, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented