Carole Anne Barrass, 82, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Long Beach, California, on May 14, 1939, to the late Maurice Mitchell Barrass and Marian Turner Barrass. Carole Anne was an active member of Third Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon and choir member and volunteered on several committees. She retired from the Ohio County school system after 27 years of service. She served as an officer for OCEA, KEA and NEA while an active teacher. She was a member of Alpha Delta Gamma Educational Society and Alpha Delta Kappa, where she served as president.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Eddie and Sadie Barrass and Donnie and Martha Barrass.
Survivors include her daughters, Sheree Douglass (Sandy) and Marian Daniel Keown (Todd); grandsons Bryan Daniel (Abbie), Daniel Keown (Rachel Wheeler) and Jared Keown (Sofia Anderson); granddaughter Ashley Paxton; brother and sister-in-law Joe and Janice Daniel; cousins Dane and Donna Milligan and Bill Turner; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and one great-great-niece; many lifelong friends and the many, many students that she taught and loved; her Lock Avenue Gang; and her dog, Baby.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St., Owensboro. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented