HENDERSON — Carole Louise Heppler Mitchell, 88, of Henderson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at her home under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice surrounded by her loving family.
Carole was born in Reed to the late Lafe and Darah (Likins) Heppler. Carole was a member of both Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and Newman Baptist Church. She was the executive secretary for S W Anderson Department store in Owensboro and a member of Elks Club. She was an avid candy maker and excellent seamstress. She never failed to remember her family or friend’s birthday with a personalized card made by her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband G E (Doc) Mitchell Jr.; and her siblings, James Heppler, Virginia Pruden and Julian Bruce Heppler.
Carole is survived by her children, Dara James (Troy), Michael Mitchell and Cathy Klauder (John); grandchildren Aaron Klauder, Cory Klauder, Brianna James (Tanner Probus) and Marissa James; great-grandchildren Julian James Probus and Calvin Mitchell Klauder; her sister-in-law, Sandra Heppler; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson with Pastor Mike Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice, Chapel Hill United Methodist Church or Newman Baptist Church.
Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblin
Commented