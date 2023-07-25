Carolyn Ann Davis, 72, of Owensboro, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mrs. Davis was born June 27, 1951, in Madisonville. She retired from the Muhlenberg County Board of Education as a school bus driver. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Davis; parents, Seymore and Catherine Heltsley; and brother, Randy Heltsley.
She is survived by her children, Jason Vandiver of Bowling Green and Jonathan (Regina) Vandiver of Maryville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Cortney Vandiver, MacKenzie Kohnle, Bryant Anderson, Grace Bush, and Carson Davis; great-grandchildren, Dakota Price and Damon Carroll; brother, Doug Heltsley; and niece, Suzanne Thompson.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. Ron Harrington officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
