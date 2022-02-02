Carolyn Ann Davis, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 17, 1949, in Owensboro, to the late John Harrison McNary Sr. and Lula Bernice Palmer. Carolyn worked as a machine operator for Whirlpool before retiring from there in 2004 after 28 dedicated years. She enjoyed singing, playing dominos, and bingo. Carolyn also loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, James A. McNary; four sisters, Mary Lewis, Edna Ayers, Marietta McNary, and Devarex Palmer; and two brothers, Larry Willis and John McNary Jr.
Carolyn leaves to cherish her life her daughter, Linda Yarbro of Clifton; her companion, James Davis; three brothers, Michael Showers of Owensboro, Reginald McNary of Evansville, and Rodney McNary of Lansing, Michigan; five sisters, Joanna Wofford of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Genera Baltzell of Evansville, Indiana, Gwen (Roy) Blackmon of Evansville, Indiana, Shannon McNary of Lansing, Michigan, and Randy Cathey of Evansville, Indiana; her god sisters, Shelia Smith of Owensboro and Shirley Stevenson of Indianapolis, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Jameson McNary, Ashley Beck, Chya Barrett, Kayla and Kennedy Yarbro, Brooke McNary, and Sharmeca Walton; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Carolyn will be held at noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Carolyn Davis may be left at www.glenncares.com.
