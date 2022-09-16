Carolyn Ann Shauntee, 80, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born July 9, 1942, in Owensboro. Carolyn accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Sweeney Street Baptist Church in her hometown of Owensboro. She later became a member of Bethel Temple in Evansville, Indiana.
After graduating from Western High School in 1959, she moved to Glenco, Illinois, and later to Brooklyn, New York, where she lived for many years. Upon her return to KY, she was employed by Alcoa for 30-plus years. She retired in 2005. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and collecting everything. She was reserved and quiet but quite comical with her soft-spoken voice.
She was preceded in death by her father, Abraham Lincoln Shauntee; her son, Scott Shauntee; and her grandson, Joshua Logan.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Gladys Moorman Shauntee; two sons, Stephen (Charlene) Lawson, of Neptune, New Jersey and Ray Logan of Owensboro; one daughter, Charmin (Tony) VanLeer of Evansville, Indiana; one grandson, Logan (Erica) VanLeer of Okinawa, Japan; four granddaughters, Hope and Faith Lawson of Neptune, New Jersey, Jaye Alexandra McGilbert of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Ella Shauntee of Louisville; five great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Reece Logan of Owensboro, Easton and Paxtyn McGilbert of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Jamison Joshua Vanleer of Okinawa, Japan; two sisters, Alvirta (Charles) Taylor of Owensboro and Shirlene Shauntee Sylvia of Las Vegas, Nevada; a special niece, Stanya K. Taylor of Glenn Dale, Maryland; four nephews, Thomas Harris of Atlanta, Georgia, Andre Hanley of Las Vegas, Nevada, Chuckie Taylor of Manassas, Virginia, and Avery Taylor of Washington D.C.; and one niece, Gladys Walker of Las Vegas, Nevada.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, in the Chapel of Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Final tribute entrusted to Bibbs Funeral Home, 109 Court Row, Greenville, KY 42345.
~ Blessed with eternal life are those who believe in Christ ~
