HAWESVILLE — Carolyn Ashby Frugé, 72, of Hawesville, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 20, 1947, in Ohio County to the late Shelby C. and Dolly Sheffield Ashby. Carolyn was a Christian, attended Baptist churches and was a homemaker. She enjoyed animals; she and her husband raised deer and miniature donkeys. They also were heavily involved in drag racing when they moved to this area. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Charles Frugé; son Michael Frugé; and sister Juanita Bertrum.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie Bushong; son Scott Frugé and his wife, Stacey; and four grandchildren, Natalie Frugé, Nathan Frugé, Matt Bushong and Tony Bushong Jr.
Services will be noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with entombment following at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
