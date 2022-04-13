Carolyn Baird Gholson, 90, of Owensboro passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home. She was born in Daviess County on March 9, 1932, to the late Charles Hanley Baird and Dorothy Steitler Baird. Carolyn was a homemaker, mother, and wife. She was a member of Owensboro Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Leo Edgar Gholson, on May 20, 2020, and a brother, Charles Adam Baird.
Survivors include her son, Charles Gholson (Jo); three daughters, Linda Ward (Victor), Brenda Brown (Larry), and Tracy Bunch (Jimmy); eleven grandchildren, Sarah Whittaker (Roger), Ashley Johnston (Josh), Cory Ward (Valerie), John Ward (Kalyn), Jenny Brown-Todd (Phil), Benjamin Brown (Don McLaughlin), Zach Gholson (Brittany), Jodie Gordon (Thomas), Jessie Bramschreiber (Ben), Bradley Gholson (Jordan), and JoCarol Bunch; and 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at Owensboro Church of Christ, 3300 KY-144. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at Owensboro Church of Christ. Service will be available for viewing online at www.davisfuneralhome.com on a delay.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Church of Christ Building Fund, 3300 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
