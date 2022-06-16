HARTFORD — Carolyn “Corky” Humphrey, 89, of Hartford, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital. Carolyn Lorene Holman was born December 20, 1932, in Enterprise, Illinois to the late Jennings and Fern Orr Holman, was married to Dennis Earl Humphrey June 27, 1953, until his death April 29, 1990, was later married to James W. Humphrey until his death March 22, 2002, and was better known as “Corky” to both her family and friends. Corky was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, No Creek Homemakers, and Woodmen of the World Society. In addition to her parents and two husbands, Corky was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher “Boog” Humphrey; by a granddaughter, Morgan Marsch; by a brother, Leon Wilson; and by a sister, Dorothy Simpson.
Survivors include three daughters, Pam Ball (Terry) of Hartford, Nancy McPherson (Eric) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Donna Marsch (Scott) of Hawesville; a son, Denny Humphrey (Michele) of Island; seven stepsons; two step-daughters; three grandchildren, Joey Hayden, Leah Marsch, and Samuel Marsch; and two stepgrandsons, Lynn Ball and Shane Ball.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church with the Revs. Jesse Johnson and Mark Adkins officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Corky’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8 until 10:15 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel.
The Carolyn “Corky” Humphrey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, C/O Julie King, 14758 Kentucky 136 East, Livermore, KY 42352.
